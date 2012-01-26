GroupM Appoints Dominic Proctor President in Management Restructuring
By John Consoli
In a move aimed at strengthening its global management
structure, GroupM has promoted Dominic Proctor to the newly-created position of
president of GroupM. Proctor was the longtime CEO of Mindshare Worldwide.
Succeeding Proctor is Nick Emery, who was most recently
chief strategy officer for Mindshare. Also as part of the restructuring, GroupM
Global CEO Irwin Gotlieb becomes GroupM chairman.
Under the new structure, Gotlieb will focus on the overall
strategic direction of GroupM, while Proctor will oversee the management of
GroupM's media agencies worldwide, which, in addition to Mindshare, include
Maxus, MEC and MediaCom. The CEOs of the four agencies will report to Proctor.
"These changes represent a logical and important
progression for us, and we're confident that our clients and staff will prosper
as a consequence," Gotlieb said in announcing the moves. "Our rate of
growth and the complexity of our business require that we constantly evolve.
Media investment management sits at the crossroads of media, data and technology
and we must be positioned to capture the significant opportunities that are on
the horizon."
Proctor helped launch Mindshare Worldwide in 1997 as WPP's
first media agency. He previously served as chief executive at J. Walter
Thompson and was also on the JWT Worldwide.
"GroupM has become a large and complicated company
requiring more hands on the wheel than in previous years." Proctor said.
"We have many more moving parts and we need more operational management to
maximize the opportunities across our agencies."
