GroupM Adopts New Policy Aimed at Digital Pirates

GroupM is going after digital pirates, reports AdWeek.

Adopting

a tough new buying policy, GroupM is preventing marketers' ads from

appearing on web sites that either support or distribute pirated

conten, the article said. The WPP media company has immediately added the strict

anti-piracy language into all future contract terms and conditions.

GroupM

already has a list of over 2,000 U.S. offenders, which it will update

regularly. A link to the list will be included in all future contracts.