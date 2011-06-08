GroupM Adopts New Policy Aimed at Digital Pirates
GroupM is going after digital pirates, reports AdWeek.
Adopting
a tough new buying policy, GroupM is preventing marketers' ads from
appearing on web sites that either support or distribute pirated
conten, the article said. The WPP media company has immediately added the strict
anti-piracy language into all future contract terms and conditions.
GroupM
already has a list of over 2,000 U.S. offenders, which it will update
regularly. A link to the list will be included in all future contracts.
