Group sale

George D. Lilly is the proud buyer of a bouncing baby CBS TV group, with CBS-related stations thrown in. Lilly has agreed to pay $96 million for CBS affiliates WBNG-TV Binghamton, N.Y.; WTAJ-TV Altoona/Johnstown, Pa.; WOWK-TV Huntington/Charleston, W.Va., and UPN affiliate WLYH-TV Lancaster/Harrisburg, Pa., according to FCC documents released last Wednesday. (CBS parent Viacom owns UPN.) The stations' seller is Gateway Communications Inc., which in February said it wanted to sell the stations to concentrate on its New Jersey newspaper holdings. Lilly already owns NBC affiliates WICU-TV Erie, Pa., and KSBY(TV) San Luis Obispo/Santa Barbara, Calif.