Group requests Gumbel tape

The Family Research Council has demanded that CBS turn over a tape of an interview Bryant Gumbel did with FRC's Robert Knight two weeks ago.

At the end of the interview, seen on CBS' The Early Show June 29, Knight claims that Gumbel muttered, "what a f.ing idiot," in plain view of the TV audience, although the sound on Gumbel's microphone was turned off.

FRC says CBS is required to hand over the tape per the FCC's personal-attack rules.

No comment from CBS, which was studying the matter at deadline.