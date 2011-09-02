Group Looks to Launch International Broadcast Summit

A new organization called Broadcast Planet is trying to drum up interest in a Global Broadcast Summit May 15-16 in London.

Broadcast Planet is a co-venture of BPL Broadcast Ltd. and Media Asset Capital. The summit will be chaired by Michael McEwen, a director of Media Access Capital and president of Canadian Digital Television.

The plan is to invite broadcast chief executives, regulators and other government officials to discuss global broadcast issues: economic, technological and regulatory.

The summit is planned to include a survey, a strategy paper from each participating CEO, and a forum on issues generated by both.

"The Global Broadcast Summit provides a much needed opportunity for broadcast leaders from across the world, to meet in a peer environment to debate, assess and collaborate on the needs and opportunities for the future," said McEwen in a statement. He is also the former SVP, media, for the Canadian Broadcasting Corp., and was responsible for French and English TV and Radio services.

No sponsors for the event have been announced, but a spokesperson said an announcement of those should be announced "shortly."