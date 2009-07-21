Grillo Joins Media Institute Board

Kathleen Grillo, V.P. or regulatory affairs for Verizon, has joined the board of The Media Institute, the Washington-based First Amendment think tank supported by major media companies.

She succeeds Suzanne Guyer both at Verizon and in the board post. Guyer, who has been on the board since June 2007, is retiring Aug. 31 from the company.

Before joining Verizon in 2002, Grillo was with the law firm of Williams & Connolly and was a law clerk to iconic federal Judge Harold Greene.