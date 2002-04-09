Gregory joins The Other Half

Actor Dorian Gregory has been named co-host of nationally syndicated talk show The Other Half starting April 15.

Gregory replaces Dr. Jan Adams, who left earlier in the season, and he brings the

compliment of co-hosts back up to four. Dick Clark, Danny Bonaduce and Mario

Lopez are the others.

Gregory currently co-stars in The WB Television Network's Charmed, and he has appeared on a

slew of other shows, including Lois & Clark, The Wayans Brothers'

Show, 3rd Rock from the Sun and Moesha.