Gregorian adds duties at Warner Bros.

Lisa Gregorian has been named senior vice president of television for Warner

Bros. Marketing Services, said Bruce Rosenblum, executive VP of

Warner Bros. Television Group.

Gregorian has been senior VP of marketing and research for Warner

Bros. International Television Distribution since 1998.

Her new position expands her duties to include marketing oversight of Warner

Bros. Television's network-television production and Warner Bros. animation.

She also oversees all marketing for WBITD.

Gregorian began at Warner Bros. in 1994 as VP of international

marketing and research, but she had been with Lorimar Telepictures since 1986, which

was later acquired by Warner Bros. Communications Inc.