Gregorian adds duties at Warner Bros.
Lisa Gregorian has been named senior vice president of television for Warner
Bros. Marketing Services, said Bruce Rosenblum, executive VP of
Warner Bros. Television Group.
Gregorian has been senior VP of marketing and research for Warner
Bros. International Television Distribution since 1998.
Her new position expands her duties to include marketing oversight of Warner
Bros. Television's network-television production and Warner Bros. animation.
She also oversees all marketing for WBITD.
Gregorian began at Warner Bros. in 1994 as VP of international
marketing and research, but she had been with Lorimar Telepictures since 1986, which
was later acquired by Warner Bros. Communications Inc.
