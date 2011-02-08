Gregor Named GM of TCM

Turner Entertainment Networks has given Jeff Gregor, chief

marketing officer for TNT, TBS and TCM, the additional responsibility of general

manager of TCM. He continues to be based in Atlanta and reports to Steve

Koonin, president of TEN.

"Jeff is one of the best minds in marketing, and he is a

respected leader who has been instrumental in the recent success of TNT, TBS

and TCM," Koonin said in a statement. "This promotion is well-deserved,

and Jeff will do a terrific job in leading TCM as the network continues to

strengthen its connections with fans and its many business partners."

Gregor most recently oversaw marketing and on-air promotions

for original series like Rizzoli & Isles,

Conan and Moguls & Movie Stars: A History of Hollywood. He will continue

to oversee all marketing efforts for the three networks in his expanded role.

He joined Turner in 2000. Before that he was director of

sports asset management for The Coca-Cola Co.