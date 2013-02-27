Greg Sills to Produce 14th Annual Golden Trailer Awards
By Dade Hayes
The Golden Trailer Awards, the breezily paced annual prizes
for excellence in sneak-previewing, have tapped the TV world for two new team
members. Greg Sills, an award-winning producer of more than 120 high-profile
televised events, will produce the 14th Annual Golden Trailer Awards show,
which is set for May 3 at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. Vic Garvey, a
producer and consultant known for his work with NBCUniversal, including
handling logistics and client marketing for the Olympics, has been tapped as a
consultant for the Golden Trailers.
Among Sills' award-show credits are multiple years for MTV,
VH1, American Country Music, Teen Choice and Nickelodeon Kids' Choice. He has
also produced numerous star-studded music events, such as the 2011 VH1 Divas
Celebrate Soul.
Past editions of the Golden Trailers have aired on HDNet and
Reelz. Broadcast plans for this year have not yet been announced.
