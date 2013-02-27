Greg Sills to Produce 14th Annual Golden Trailer Awards

The Golden Trailer Awards, the breezily paced annual prizes

for excellence in sneak-previewing, have tapped the TV world for two new team

members. Greg Sills, an award-winning producer of more than 120 high-profile

televised events, will produce the 14th Annual Golden Trailer Awards show,

which is set for May 3 at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. Vic Garvey, a

producer and consultant known for his work with NBCUniversal, including

handling logistics and client marketing for the Olympics, has been tapped as a

consultant for the Golden Trailers.





Among Sills' award-show credits are multiple years for MTV,

VH1, American Country Music, Teen Choice and Nickelodeon Kids' Choice. He has

also produced numerous star-studded music events, such as the 2011 VH1 Divas

Celebrate Soul.





Past editions of the Golden Trailers have aired on HDNet and

Reelz. Broadcast plans for this year have not yet been announced.



