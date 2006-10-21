Greetings From Broadcasting & Cable

It is a pleasure and a privilege to welcome this year’s inductees into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame. Tonight’s honorees have distinguished themselves with their leadership and vision, and we’re proud to have the opportunity to thank them for their contributions to the continued vitality of our industry.

The nine men and women we’re saluting—along with a groundbreaking syndicated program—represent the many facets of the business. But they all share a dedication to excellence and a drive to entertain, enlighten and inform.

As B&C celebrates its 75th anniversary, we recognize that such qualities never go out of style. This year’s Hall of Fame inductees join an elite group of visionaries and innovators whose achievements have transformed this industry. And we’re delighted to have such an estimable gathering of luminaries here tonight to help us pay tribute.

As in the past, two worthy organizations are beneficiaries of tonight’s celebration: The Broadcasters Foundation of America, which gives financial assistance to broadcasters in need, and Cable Positive, which has used the power of the cable industry to educate the world about the continuing threat of AIDS since 1992.

Finally, we would like to welcome this evening’s hosts, Ann Curry and Al Roker of NBC’s Today show, the top-rated morning news program. We thank them both for taking time out of their busy schedules—and staying up past their bedtime—to help us salute our newest class of honorees into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

Sincerely,

Lawrence Oliver

VP/General Manager/Publisher

J. Max Robins

Editor in Chief, B&C