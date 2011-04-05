Greenfield Leaving CBS News

Jeff Greenfield, CBS News senior political correspondent, is

leaving the network, a CBS News spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

He will leave his position at the end of April. Greenfield's

exit is the latest in a slew of staff departures since Jeff Fager took over the

news division in February, including executive VP for news Paul Friedman, VP of

talent and development Barbara Fedida and SVP of communications Jeff Ballabon.

Greenfield had been senior political correspondent since

2007. Prior to that he was a senior analyst for CNN since 1998, a political and

media analyst for ABC News from 1983-97 and the media commentator for CBS News

in his first stint there from 1979-83.