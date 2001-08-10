Greenblatt retiring from Warner Bros.

Dan Greenblatt, Warner Bros.' top sales executive, is retiring after a 36-year TV career.

Most recently executive vice president of sales for both of Warner Bros. syndication divisions, WBDTD and Telepictures Distribution, Greenblatt oversaw sales of such first-run and off-net series as The Rosie O'Donnell Show and Friends. He was considered the number two executive behind the chief of the two companies, Dick Robertson.

At this point, it's unclear if someone will be appointed to take Greenblatt's spot. There's a chance Greenblatt's duties could be taken on by either Rick Meril or Bill Marcus, senior level sales executives at WBDTD and Telepictures respectively.

Before joining Warner Bros. in 1994 as senior vice president/general sales manager, Greenblatt worked in sales at Twentieth Television. - Susanne Ault