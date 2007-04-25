Green Reups With ABC

Good Morning America weekend executive producer John Green has signed a new four-year contract at ABC, expanding his duties to include special programming and development.



An ABC News veteran since 1994, Green now becomes the executive in charge of the weekend morning news broadcast, and will oversee a new executive producer. He also takes on long-lead news specials. He reports directly to Phyllis McGrady, ABC News' senior VP, morning, primetime and development.



In announcing Green's promotion, ABC News president David Westin called weekend GMA "successful beyond anyone's expectations."



Green began his TV career as an intern at CBS affiliate WHDH in Boston and joined ABC News as field producer for GMA.

