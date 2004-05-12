Green Heads GMA Weekends

ABC has named John Green executive producer of the weekend edition of Good Morning America, which is set to debut Saturday and Sunday mornings starting in September.

Green, currently a senior producer at GMA, joined ABC News in 1994 as a segment producer at the broadcast, where he has worked in various capacities since.

He has covered numerous high-profile stories for the program, including the crash of TWA flight 800, the OJ Simpson trial, the Oklahoma City bombing and trial of Timothy McVeigh, the investigation into the death of Princess Diana, among others.

Prior to coming to ABC News, from 1991 to 1994, Mr. Green produced morning news and a weekly bilingual newsmagazine at ABC affiliate WCVB in Boston. In 1990, he began his career in journalism as a freelance writer at the CBS affiliate WHDH in Boston.

