Green gets prime 40 Acres spot

Robin Green has been named president of television at 40 Acres & A Mule,

Spike Lee's production company housed within Studios USA.

Previously senior vice president of television production at Castle Rock

Entertainment, Green will now spearhead drama and comedy projects at 40 Acres

& A Mule.

While at Castle Rock, Green was involved in Seinfeld, The Single Guy and Boston Common, among other series. - Susanne Ault