Green gets prime 40 Acres spot
Robin Green has been named president of television at 40 Acres & A Mule,
Spike Lee's production company housed within Studios USA.
Previously senior vice president of television production at Castle Rock
Entertainment, Green will now spearhead drama and comedy projects at 40 Acres
& A Mule.
While at Castle Rock, Green was involved in Seinfeld, The Single Guy and Boston Common, among other series. - Susanne Ault
