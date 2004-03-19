Gray TV Building Charlottesville Station

Gray Television, owner of 29 network-affiliated TV stations, is about to make it 30.

It has a deal, pending FCC approval, to buy a CP in Charlottesville, Va., from Charlottesville Broadcasting Corp. Gray also has a 10-year affiliation with CBS in hand once it gets the station up and running, which it hopes to do by August.

At the moment, Charlottesville, home of the University of Virginia and Jefferson's home, Monticello, has only one full-power network affiliate, WVIR-TV (NBC).

The station will be headed by Tracey Jones, who is Gray's regional VP of TV as well as GM of its ABC affiliate, WHSV, in the adjacent market of Harrisonburg, Va.