Gray Communications to buy Benedek

As expected, Gray Communications Systems Inc. has signed a letter of

intent to acquire Stations Holdings Inc., parent company of Benedek Broadcasting

Corp., for $500 million in cash plus proceeds from selected pending station

divestitures.

Gray owns 13 stations serving 11 markets, of which 10 are affiliated with CBS

and 3 with NBC.

Gray is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and it reported total net

revenue of $156.3 million in 2001 and media cash flow of approximately $53.1

million, including $40.8 million from the television-station division.

In addition to its TV-station division, Gray operates four local

daily newspapers located in Georgia and Indiana.

The combined station groups will comprise a total of 35 stations with 20 CBS

affiliates, seven NBC affiliates, seven ABC affiliates and one Fox affiliate.

The combined station group will have 24 stations ranked first in viewing

audience within their respective markets, the companies said.

The company will reach in excess of 6 percent of total U.S. TV households.

In addition, with 20 CBS-affiliated stations, it will be

the largest non-network owner of CBS affiliates in the country.

The deal is subject to the signing of a definitive agreement, as well as

approval from the Federal Communications Commission and the U.S. Bankruptcy

Court in Delaware, where Benedek's parent filed for Chapter 11 protection March

22.

