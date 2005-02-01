Gray Buys Colorado Stick
Gray Television Inc. is paying $13.5 million to Eagle III Broadcasting LLC for KKCO-TV, the NBC affiliate in Grand Junction, Colo. (the 189th-largest TV market out of 210).
The deal, subject to FCC approval, would give Gray the top-rated TV station in two of three Colorado TV markets, according to the company. It already owns KKTV Colorado Springs.
Gray, number 19 in B&C's latest top 25 station group list, already operates either 31 or 29 network affililiates (depending on whether the company's release or Web site are correct), mostly in smaller markets.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.