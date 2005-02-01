Gray Buys Colorado Stick

Gray Television Inc. is paying $13.5 million to Eagle III Broadcasting LLC for KKCO-TV, the NBC affiliate in Grand Junction, Colo. (the 189th-largest TV market out of 210).

The deal, subject to FCC approval, would give Gray the top-rated TV station in two of three Colorado TV markets, according to the company. It already owns KKTV Colorado Springs.

Gray, number 19 in B&C's latest top 25 station group list, already operates either 31 or 29 network affililiates (depending on whether the company's release or Web site are correct), mostly in smaller markets.

