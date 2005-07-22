Grass Is Greener in Venezuela

Venezuela’s Radio Caracas Television C.A. has purchased more than $1 million of gear from Grass Valley for three new studios, a news production facility, an equipment room and control rooms.

Edgardo Mosca, VP of engineering for RCTV, says the new gear will improve operations at the facility, especially after it is integrated with a new robotic camera system. The buy includes nine Grass Valley LDK 300 SD cameras with triax adapters and an LDK-300 camera with a wireless triax adapter.

Other Grass Valley gear includes a Zodiak production switcher, two KayakDD digital production switchers, a Concerto Series router and Gecko and Kamaleon signal conversion and distribution modules.