Grass Is Greener

When Thomson acquired the Grass Valley Group three years ago, one of the challenges topping the company's list was how to brand itself and its products. Tuesday it became official: Thomson Broadcast and Media Solutions is officially Grass Valley Inc.

"We think this underscores the tremendous equity of the GrassValley brand and the commitment that Thomson and our customers have to it," says Laura Barber-Miller, Grass Valley VP of worldwide marketing and communications. Thomson is the parent company for the GrassValley business unit.