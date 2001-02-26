GRANT GRANTED EXTENSION

Former San Antonio anchor Gerry Grant last week asked for, and was granted, more time to prepare for his trial on child pornography-possession charges. Grant appeared in court Tuesday, according to local sources, after making a public confession a few days earlier to purchasing kiddie porn. Grant said then, though, that he had never harmed or even touched a child.

Grant is no longer employed by KSAT-TV , which suspended him following the arrest. The veteran newsman also worked briefly for WCBS-TV New York and was a Los Angeles-based reporter for Entertainment Tonight.