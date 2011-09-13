Grant Appointed CEO of Electus

Electus has

appointed Chris Grant CEO of the company, effective Nov. 1, founder Ben Silverman

announced Tuesday.

As CEO, Grant

will be responsible for the company's overall growth across its global TV, digital

and branded entertainment operations. In addition, Electus has expanded COO

Drew Buckley's role to oversee all digital, advertising, finance, mergers and

acquisitions. Buckley will work alongside Grant; both will report directly to

Silverman.

Grant previously served as president of Shine International, the global sales and

distribution arm of Shine Group. He was also managing director with Reveille,

which was founded by Silverman.

"Watching Chris Grant grow into the finest and most

sought after executive television has seen in a long time has brought me

tremendous joy and pride. He was an amazing partner at Reveille, and will

be an amazing leader for Electus. He is a fantastic collaborator and

entrepreneur with management skills and great passion," said Silverman. "With

Drew Buckley and Chris Grant's individual experience, relationships and skill

sets, Electus will continue to drive forward our ambitious content strategy

across platforms as well as our overall vision to become the only true, nimble

independent studio."