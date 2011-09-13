Grant Appointed CEO of Electus
Electus has
appointed Chris Grant CEO of the company, effective Nov. 1, founder Ben Silverman
announced Tuesday.
As CEO, Grant
will be responsible for the company's overall growth across its global TV, digital
and branded entertainment operations. In addition, Electus has expanded COO
Drew Buckley's role to oversee all digital, advertising, finance, mergers and
acquisitions. Buckley will work alongside Grant; both will report directly to
Silverman.
Grant previously served as president of Shine International, the global sales and
distribution arm of Shine Group. He was also managing director with Reveille,
which was founded by Silverman.
"Watching Chris Grant grow into the finest and most
sought after executive television has seen in a long time has brought me
tremendous joy and pride. He was an amazing partner at Reveille, and will
be an amazing leader for Electus. He is a fantastic collaborator and
entrepreneur with management skills and great passion," said Silverman. "With
Drew Buckley and Chris Grant's individual experience, relationships and skill
sets, Electus will continue to drive forward our ambitious content strategy
across platforms as well as our overall vision to become the only true, nimble
independent studio."
