Granite's Selwyn steps down

Bob Selwyn is stepping down as chief operating officer of Granite

Broadcasting Corp., and he will be replaced by regional vice president John

Deushane as of January.

Selwyn will remain with the company as senior operating advisor to the board

of directors, and he will continue to serve on Granite's board.

An 11-year veteran of the group, Dueushane is former general manager of

WEEK-TV Peoria, Ill., and of KSEE(TV), and he has been working closely with Selwyn

in Atlanta for the past four years.

Selwyn, the former president of New World Television, will continue to

"mentor Mr. Deushane and other senior station executives," the company said, and

will focus on WKBW-TV Buffalo, N.Y.

"Freed of his daily operational duties," Granite

CEO Don Cornwell said, "Bob Selwyn becomes an even greater asset to the Granite

board."

Cornwell called Deushane "A proven winner," and "highly prepared to assume

our top operational position."