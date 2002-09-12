Granite's Selwyn steps down
Bob Selwyn is stepping down as chief operating officer of Granite
Broadcasting Corp., and he will be replaced by regional vice president John
Deushane as of January.
Selwyn will remain with the company as senior operating advisor to the board
of directors, and he will continue to serve on Granite's board.
An 11-year veteran of the group, Dueushane is former general manager of
WEEK-TV Peoria, Ill., and of KSEE(TV), and he has been working closely with Selwyn
in Atlanta for the past four years.
Selwyn, the former president of New World Television, will continue to
"mentor Mr. Deushane and other senior station executives," the company said, and
will focus on WKBW-TV Buffalo, N.Y.
"Freed of his daily operational duties," Granite
CEO Don Cornwell said, "Bob Selwyn becomes an even greater asset to the Granite
board."
Cornwell called Deushane "A proven winner," and "highly prepared to assume
our top operational position."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.