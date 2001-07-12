Grand Ole Opry moving to CMT

Pasadena - TNN is shedding another piece of its southern roots, passing the Grand Ole Oprey off to sister Viacom Inc. net Country Music Television.

The deal, which was announced to television writers in Pasadena Thursday, gives CMT the venerable Wednesday night concert series beginning in August through 2003. TNN's deal with the Oprey was up at the end of the year, but CMT has picked up the remainder of the contract.

What was an eyesore in TNN's mission to become a pop culture network is a coup for CMT. "There are certain things on the network that were from TNN prior that we can fit into the brand," said TNN GM Diane Robina "But it's a better fit and better for this show to be on CMT."

- Allison Romano