Granada shops Goddard

Granada Entertainment USA is shopping UK talk-show host Trisha Goddard to

U.S. production and distribution partners, Granada said Thursday.

Her show, Trisha, is the top-performing daytime show in the UK, with

more than one-third of viewers watching television at that time routinely tuning

in, Granada says.

"Once in a great while a talent emerges with the unique ability to connect

with viewers in a manner that builds audience loyalty," says Paul Jackson,

director of international formats and entertainment for Granada.

Goddard comes to the UK from Australia, where she worked as a TV reporter on

Australian news show 7.30Report.

There she became Australia's first black anchorwoman.

Goddard has had her share of personal heartache, with two broken marriages

and a sister who committed suicide.

After she suffered a nervous breakdown and recovered, she threw herself into

helping others with mental health problems and taking care of her two daughters.

Today, she is living in London and happily married to Peter Gian-Francesco,

director of the UK's largest mental health charity.

Her work in counseling has led her to write a book, The Family Survival

Guide, which is being published in June.