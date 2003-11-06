Granada, Carlton Form New Unit

With the merger between U.K. production companies Granada and Carlton about to close, Granada plans to compress three U.S. production units into one, said Simon Shaps, CEO of Granada Content.

The new division, dubbed Granada America, will comprise Granada Entertainment USA, Granada USA New York and Carlton America. Executives in charge of the new unit are yet to be announced.

Granada has several projects ongoing in the U.S., including MTV’s Room Raiders, TLC’s Crime Scenes Unsolved, NBC’s American Princess, and A&E’s Airline and House of Dreams. Granada also is producing a one-hour variety show pilot for Fox called Takeaway that is scheduled to be shot in the U.K. on Dec. 2.