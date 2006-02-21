Granada America Ups Zoda

Sam Zoda, senior VP, production, for Granada America, West Coast, has been named executive VP.

Reality shows Zoda has shepherded include Fox's Hell's Kitchen and Nanny 911,Hit Me Baby One More Time (NBC) and Game Show Marathon (CBS).

Before joining Granada America in 2003, Zoda headed production for Buccieri Entertainment, including shows for Game Show Network, Fox/Endemol and Travel Channel.

Granada America was launched two years ago as the U.S. arm of European programming powerhouse ITV.