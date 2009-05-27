Granada America Changes Name To ITV Studios

U.S.-based production entity Granada America has been renamed ITV Studios, Inc. The re-brand comes as the company, a part of London-based ITV Studios PLC, represents an increasing contribution to ITV's global programming outreach.

Granada America was formed in 2004 and has become a significant contributor of reality and scripted shows in the US including Nanny 911 for CMT, Celebrity Fit Club for VH1, Room Raiders for MTV, and Hell's Kitchen for Fox.

ITV Studios produces more than 3000 hours of original programming each year, including Hell's Kitchen, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here and Dancing on Ice in Australia. The company has additional production companies in Germany and Australia and produces local versions of ITV and other UK programs.