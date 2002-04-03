Grammy Awards back in New York

The Grammy Awards telecast will return to New York for the first time

since 1998. It will be broadcast from Madison Square Garden Sunday, Feb. 23,

2003 (8 p.m. to 11 p.m.) on CBS.

The telecast moved to Los Angeles three years ago after

a very nasty and public spat between Recording Academy president Michael

Greene and then-Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Rudy has since moved on, and Greene, CBS president Leslie Moonves and current

New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced the new arrangement Wednesday at the

Garden.

It's the first time the Grammy telecast will air on a

Sunday and the second time the show will originate from the Garden.

The show is being produced by CBS in association with Cossette Productions.