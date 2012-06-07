Graham Sharp Joins Grass Valley

Grass Valley has appointed Graham Sharp senior VP of corporate development. In his new position, Sharp will report directly to Alain Andreoli, the broadcast vendor's president and CEO, and will be responsible for the overarching corporate strategy, merger and acquisition efforts, strategic alliances, and various other projects.

"Graham has a proven track record of building and changing cultures, acquiring and integrating businesses, and building shareholder value," said Andreoli in a statement. "He brings an extensive knowledge of international business and cultures gained through living and working in Asia, Europe, Canada, and the US. He knows our business and the industry we operate in very well and we are happy to have him join our team."

Sharp, who has over 25 years of executive management experience in the media industry, was most recently director of Media Asset Capital and interim president and CEO of the online service Xtranormal Inc.

Prior to that he served as executive VP and general manager of Avid's Video division, and over the years has held management positions at Post Impressions, Discreet Logic, and Dynatech Corporation. He began working in media technology with Tektronix/Grass Valley in the 1980's.

"Grass Valley has lead the industry through numerous technology transitions over the last 60 years and is uniquely positioned to do so again by driving a transition, enabled by IP technologies and infrastructure, to a non-linear production environment; where traditional workflow silo's merge and content production moves into the Internet era," Sharp noted in a statement. "I am extremely happy and honored to be invited to be a part of driving this transformation with the Grass Valley team."