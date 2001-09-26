Graham sells piece of Post stake

Washington Post Co. Chairman Donald E. Graham sold off a bit of his family's stock in the company in the wake of his mother's death.

SEC filings show that the stock was sold to help pay taxes on the estate of matriarch Katherine Graham, who died in July after falling at Allen & Co.'s annual media investor conference in Idaho. Donald Graham's stake in the newspaper, TV and cable company dipped to 37.2% from 39.8%.

Investors are watching carefully for signs that Washington Post Co. will follow the route of many family-controlled companies after a key player's death and look for a buyer.

- John M. Higgins