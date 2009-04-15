Graham and Nassiri Head Up RTNDF, RTNDA

Kathleen Graham has been named executive director of the Radio and Television News Directors Foundation (RTNDF), and Jane Nassiri has been named executive director of the Radio and Television News Directors Association (RTNDA).

The appointments take place when RTNDF/RTNDA President Barbara Cochran retires June 25.

Graham joined RTNDF in 1996 and was named vice president for foundation programs in 2005. “Now more than ever, RTNDF is an essential resource for digital journalists whose news organizations have been forced to cut training," Graham said. "RTNDF will offer affordable, cutting-edge programming for digital journalists and managers to connect, learn and succeed on air and online.”

Nassiri joined RTNDA in 1998 and has served as vice president for finance and administration since 2005. “The next year will be an exciting time for RTNDA,” she said. “We look forward to forming new partnerships and reinventing the organization.”

RTNDF provides training programs, seminars, scholarship support and research to electronic news professionals and their audience. RTNDA is the world’s largest professional organization devoted exclusively to electronic journalism.