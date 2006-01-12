Graboff Named President of NBC U TV

Marc Graboff, a top NBC Universal TV executive, Thursday was named president, NBC Universal Television, West Coast, overseeing day-to-day operations and administration for NBC Entertainment and NBC Universal TV Studios (NUTS).

Under a new reporting structure, Graboff, formerly executive VP of the NBC Universal Television Group, reports to Jeff Zucker, recently elevated to the group's CEO post.

NBC Entertainment President Kevin Reilly and NUTS President Angela Bromstad (and, yes, NBC uses the acronym) will continue to report directly to Zucker on all creative and programming matters, but will report to Graboff on all business, operational and administrative functions.

Graboff will also continue to oversee the business affairs and physical production activities of the NBCU TV Group.

"In light of my expanded responsibilities, I am formalizing what Marc has been doing for the last 18 months with regard to the day-to-day oversight of the West Coast TV operations," said Zucker. "In no way does this change how Kevin and Angela have been operating, and only puts a more formal ribbon around the way the business has been running."

Graboff was named executive VP, NBC West Coast, in November 2000, where he oversaw business affairs for the network's Burbank-based divisions, including NBC Entertainment, NBC Studios and NBC Enterprises.



Graboff joined NBC after serving as senior VP, CBS Entertainment, since 1997. While at CBS, Graboff was responsible for overseeing business affairs for the CBS Television Network and CBS Productions.

Before joining CBS, Graboff was an attorney in Los Angeles.