Grab Networks Names Alvin Bowles CEO
Grab Networks has appointed
Alvin Bowles as CEO, the company announced Tuesday.
"With demand for our premium advertising
and content syndication accelerating, Alvin's leadership and experience will
drive ambitious business objectives and further grow Grab Networks' market
share," said Steve Murray, Grab Networks board member.
Bowles previously served as senior vice president of
brand solutions at Viacom's BET Networks, and acted as AOL Black Voices' vice
president and publisher. He was also the vice president of the Global Asset Media
Group at Time Warner and director of business development at Sony Music. His
15-year tenure in the field has given him invaluable experience in advertising
and content leadership.
"The web video marketplace is experiencing
unprecedented growth, and leading the team at Grab Networks is an incredible
opportunity," Bowles commented. "Grab remains clearly differentiated and will
continue to fulfill its market potential as we offer multifaceted, premium
advertising solutions that deliver unduplicated reach with deep engagement."
"By embracing content syndication, Grab Networks first pioneered digital video
advertising products as a stronger alternative to standard online ad networks,"
said Fred Singer, Grab Networks chairman. "Alvin's proven ability to build and
sell innovative crossover products was a perfect fit for our team as we continue
to develop modern platforms for reaching difficult online audiences."
Grab Networks is an online media network that delivers contextual programming across the Web.
