Grab Networks Names Alvin Bowles CEO

Grab Networks has appointed

Alvin Bowles as CEO, the company announced Tuesday.

"With demand for our premium advertising

and content syndication accelerating, Alvin's leadership and experience will

drive ambitious business objectives and further grow Grab Networks' market

share," said Steve Murray, Grab Networks board member.

Bowles previously served as senior vice president of

brand solutions at Viacom's BET Networks, and acted as AOL Black Voices' vice

president and publisher. He was also the vice president of the Global Asset Media

Group at Time Warner and director of business development at Sony Music. His

15-year tenure in the field has given him invaluable experience in advertising

and content leadership.

"The web video marketplace is experiencing

unprecedented growth, and leading the team at Grab Networks is an incredible

opportunity," Bowles commented. "Grab remains clearly differentiated and will

continue to fulfill its market potential as we offer multifaceted, premium

advertising solutions that deliver unduplicated reach with deep engagement."

"By embracing content syndication, Grab Networks first pioneered digital video

advertising products as a stronger alternative to standard online ad networks,"

said Fred Singer, Grab Networks chairman. "Alvin's proven ability to build and

sell innovative crossover products was a perfect fit for our team as we continue

to develop modern platforms for reaching difficult online audiences."

Grab Networks is an online media network that delivers contextual programming across the Web.