Govt. Agencies Want Healthier Foods Marketed to Kids

Several U.S. Government agencies released a proposal Thursday requesting the food industry change how it markets towards children, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Food companies are being asked to replace their advertisement campaigns that sell candy, soda and chips to kids with healthier ones. These agencies said that kids need less sodium, trans fat, sugar and saturated fat.

The new proposal goes along with First Lady Michelle Obama's crusade against childhood obesity; USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack and Health and Human Services Secretary both argue that children are the most vulnerable to advertising.

According to the agencies, one in three children in the U.S. are either overweight or obese.