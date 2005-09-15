Gould Upped to SVP at NBC News

NBC has promoted Cheryl Gould to senior VP at NBC News, the network announced today. In her new role, Gould will work with recently named acting News President Steve Capus on day-to-day management issues.

Gould has served as a VP at CNBC since 2001, working with prime time and weekend program development. She also coordinated political and Afghan war coverage between NBC News and CNBC.

She has held the title of VP, NBC News, since 1993. She first joined the broadcast network news division in 1977 and has served as a senior producer and acting executive producer of NBC Nightly News. (She was the first woman to fill the latter role.)

Her latest appointment is effective immediately.

Gould began her broadcasting career as a radio reporter in Rochester, New York. Prior to joining NBC, she was an on-air reporter for ABC affiliate WORK Rochester, N.Y.