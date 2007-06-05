Gough Wehrenberg Promoted to NBC's EVP, Current Series

By Jim Benson

In the latest personnel move under NBC’s entertainment and studio co-chairmen, Ben Silverman and Marc Graboff, NBC has promoted program executive Erin Gough Wehrenberg to executive VP, current series.

Reporting directly to the new bosses, Gough Wehrenberg, who helped develop Silverman’s The Office, moves up from senior VP, having headed the network’s current programming department since last August.

"As an executive producer, I valued Erin's contributions to The Office, and I'm looking forward to working with her to maximize the potential of the NBC primetime lineup," Silverman says.

Graboff notes that the executive has spent her entire career at NBC.

Gough Wehrenberg previously served as VP, comedy development, from June 2002-May 2004, when she was elevated to senior VP. Earlier, she had been a VP of current programming.

She started at NBC as an intern in the series programs department in 1994 while still a student at UCLA.

After college, Gough Wehrenberg joined the network as an executive assistant in the department. In 1998, she became a program associate and was named manager a year later, then director in 2000.