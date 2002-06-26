Gottlieb's back in the news

Carl Gottlieb, who has been deputy director of the Washington, D.C.-based

Project for Excellence in Journalism for the past five years, will return to TV

news in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.'s new national newsroom at its Hunt

Valley, Md., headquarters as managing editor.

Before joining PEJ -- where his primary responsibility has been the annual

report card on local TV news -- Gottlieb was news director at Fox's WTTG(TV)

Washington, Washington bureau chief for Tribune and an executive producer at

Tribune's WPIX(TV) New York.

Headed by longtime WBFF(TV) Baltimore news director Joe DeFeo, Sinclair's

Hunt Valley effort is intended to provide news, weather and sports to stations

in the 60-station-plus group that currently lack newscasts, Sinclair has

said.

Sinclair has garnered attention in the past 18 months for eliminating news at

some of its stations -- most prominently KDNL-TV St. Louis -- and adding news at

some others.

The company has recruited about 25 staffers for its emerging Hunt Valley

Central News project, including former WTTG anchor Morris

Jones.