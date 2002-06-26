Gottlieb's back in the news
Carl Gottlieb, who has been deputy director of the Washington, D.C.-based
Project for Excellence in Journalism for the past five years, will return to TV
news in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.'s new national newsroom at its Hunt
Valley, Md., headquarters as managing editor.
Before joining PEJ -- where his primary responsibility has been the annual
report card on local TV news -- Gottlieb was news director at Fox's WTTG(TV)
Washington, Washington bureau chief for Tribune and an executive producer at
Tribune's WPIX(TV) New York.
Headed by longtime WBFF(TV) Baltimore news director Joe DeFeo, Sinclair's
Hunt Valley effort is intended to provide news, weather and sports to stations
in the 60-station-plus group that currently lack newscasts, Sinclair has
said.
Sinclair has garnered attention in the past 18 months for eliminating news at
some of its stations -- most prominently KDNL-TV St. Louis -- and adding news at
some others.
The company has recruited about 25 staffers for its emerging Hunt Valley
Central News project, including former WTTG anchor Morris
Jones.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.