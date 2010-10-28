Gotlieb: More Devices Mean More Ways to Address Appropriate Messaging

MoreCoverage: OnScreen Media Summit

New York --Irwin Gotlieb believes the third inflection point for the digital world is coming soon.

Pointing

to the birth of the Web and its crash circa 2001 as the first two

defining moments, the CEO of global media management and investment

agency GroupM, speaking at Multichannel News/B&C's

OnScreen Media Summit here on Oct. 28, told attendees that its third

phase, rooted in Internet protocol, will feature abundantly more

multicasting that will open the door to more devices and means for

marketers to reach advertisers.

Gotlieb, who was interviewed by B&C Business Editor Jon Lafayette, said that there will be a slew of new

devices between now and the Consumer Electronics Show in January, and

beyond.

"The second generation of the iPad and all of these things

will transform how we consume media, how marketing exploits the media,"

he said.

Gotlieb said that with consumers reading newspapers on

iPads, there is no reason there can't be addressability: "Today, we get

the same ads, even though we may have different interests."



