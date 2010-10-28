Gotlieb: More Devices Mean More Ways to Address Appropriate Messaging
New York --Irwin Gotlieb believes the third inflection point for the digital world is coming soon.
Pointing
to the birth of the Web and its crash circa 2001 as the first two
defining moments, the CEO of global media management and investment
agency GroupM, speaking at Multichannel News/B&C's
OnScreen Media Summit here on Oct. 28, told attendees that its third
phase, rooted in Internet protocol, will feature abundantly more
multicasting that will open the door to more devices and means for
marketers to reach advertisers.
Gotlieb, who was interviewed by B&C Business Editor Jon Lafayette, said that there will be a slew of new
devices between now and the Consumer Electronics Show in January, and
beyond.
"The second generation of the iPad and all of these things
will transform how we consume media, how marketing exploits the media,"
he said.
Gotlieb said that with consumers reading newspapers on
iPads, there is no reason there can't be addressability: "Today, we get
the same ads, even though we may have different interests."
