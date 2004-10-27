Gospel According to Cox

Start-up cable network Gospel Music Channel will launch on 14 Cox Communications Inc. systems in Southern cities by the end of the year.

Gospel Music Channel, headed by former Discovery exec Charlie Humbard and ex-Turner programmer Brad Siegel, will offer music and entertainment programming from gospel genres from Christian Rock to Southern country.

Its Cox carriage includes Baton Rouge; Midland, Tex., Lubbock, Tex.; and Amarillo, Tex.

The network plans to launch on Oct. 30. So far, Gospel Music Channel has a corporate level “hunting license” agreement with Cox that allows the network to go out and pitch individual systems to carry the service.

It also recently inked deals with a handful of small cable operators, including Cable Management Associates, Jackson Energy Authority and PûrDigital Media