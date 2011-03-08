Gore to Give Keynote Address at PromaxBDA Conference
Al
Gore, the former Vice-President and chairman & co-founder of
Current Media, was announced Tuesday as the keynote speaker for
PromaxBDA's annual conference.
The theme of this year's conference is change. Titled Fast. Forward.,
it will focus on the growing importance for marketing executives to
keep up with the rapid pace at which the industry is moving.
"As
a media executive, environmentalist, Nobel Laureate and visionary, the
Vice President is sure to inspire new ways of thinking about creativity,
the critical need for innovation and provide a unique perspective about
dealing with change." said Jonathan Block-Verk, president and CEO of
PromaxBDA.
PromaxBDA
is a global, non-profit association that caters to marketing, promotion
and design professionals in the entertainment industry. This year's
conference is set to take place Jun. 28-30 at the Hilton in New York
City.
