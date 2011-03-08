Gore to Give Keynote Address at 2011 PromaxBDA Conference

Al Gore, the former Vice-President and chairman & co-founder of Current Media, was announced Tuesday as the keynote speaker for PromaxBDA's annual conference.

The theme of this year's 2011 conference is change. Titled "Fast. Forward.", it will focus on the growing importance for marketing executives to keep up with the rapid pace at which the industry is moving.

"As a media executive, environmentalist, Nobel Laureate and visionary, the Vice President is sure to inspire new ways of thinking about creativity, the critical need for innovation and provide a unique perspective about dealing with change." said Jonathan Block-Verk, president and CEO of PromaxBDA.

PromaxBDA is a global, non-profit association that caters to marketing, promotion and design professionals in the entertainment industry.

This year's conference is set to take place Jun. 28-30 at the Hilton in New York City.