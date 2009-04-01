Gordon Named President of Telemundo Station Group

Ronald Gordon has been named president of Telemundo Television Station Group. Gordon most recently worked as president and CEO of Spanish-language broadcasting company ZGS.

In his new position, Gordon will supervise the operations of all Telemundo local stations within the United States and Puerto Rico. He will report to Telemundo Communications Group president Don Browne.

“Ron is an exceptional media executive,” Browne said in a statement. “His creative leadership and entrepreneurial skills combined with his passion for the Latino community make him an outstanding choice to lead the Telemundo Station Group.

ZGS saw consistent growth during Gordon’s time there. The company now operates 10 stations, the largest group of independents stations affiliated with Telemundo in the network. Gordon has won five Emmy Awards, two Telly Awards, the White House Media Achievement Award and Hispanic Business Person of the Year.

“Local stations play a key role in connecting our audience and advertisers with our network,” Gordon said. “In this new capacity, I will remain committed to strengthening and growing that unique relationship and making a difference in each of our communities.”