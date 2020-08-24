Google’s ‘Sabrina’ Closing in on September Launch?

Google has filed more pre-launch paperwork with the FCC for what appears to be its upcoming Android TV dongle, codenamed “Sabrina.”

The regulatory filing, necessary when a company releases a wireless dongle and remote, includes a label that goes on back of a model “GZRNL” device.

The filing was first discovered by 9to5Google, which has closely tracked the development of the Google dongle, which would usher out the company’s use of the Chromecast OTT interface in favor of Android TV.

A prominent media-tech analyst told Next TV recently that he predicts the Sabrina dongle to hit the market in September.

Google introduced its minimalistic Chromecast OTT player back in 2013. The simple HDMI dongle has no remote, relying on users to “cast” their streaming services from their smart phones.

Chromecast has never reached critical mass in an OTT platform market dominated by Roku and Amazon. But through channels including the global pay TV operator and smart TV OEM markets, Android TV has quickly gained prominence over the last 24 months.

In March, it was first reported that Google would use the Chromecast Ultra form factor to debut its own Android TV device, priced at under $100.

Next TV sibling publication Tom’s Guide has a complete rundown on everything we know about Sabrina to date here.