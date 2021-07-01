Google TV Puts a Little Star Power in its UX With New ‘Watch With Me’ Feature

Google has added a little celebrity appeal to the search and recommendation acumen of its new Google TV interface.

The new “Watch With Me” feature will include interstitials from well known entertainers, artists and cultural icons, who will share the movies and TV shows that inspire them.

Emmy-winning actress and LGBTQ+ advocate Laverne Cox (Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black) will be the first celebrity featured in Watch With Me, which will live in the “For You” section of Google TV’s top line menu.

Google TV is the new search and recommendation layer designed to live over Google’s Android TV OS. Google eventually hopes to integrate Google TV across all of the third-party licensed device iterations of Android TV, while rebranding the entire enterprise as “Google TV.”