Google TV Ads to Present at TVB Show

Google’s foray into television will be the focus of a session at the Television Bureau of Advertising’s (TVB) 2008 Marketing Conference March 27 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York.

Google TV Ads director Michael Steib will lead the session. His department’s stated mission is “providing the right ad to the right user, offering audience assurance to the advertiser and executing across platforms.”

TVB president Chris Rohrs hinted at the considerable role Google might end up playing in television advertising. “When Google speaks, everybody listens,” he said. “We decided to invite the Google TV Ads team to our conference and allow broadcasters to get a close-up look at what they’re doing.”