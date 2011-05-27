Google Surpasses Yahoo As Biggest Seller of Online Display Ads

Google has surpassed Yahoo as the biggest seller of

online display ads in the U.S. according to IDC, reported

AdAge.

During the first quarter of 2011, Google's share of the

U.S. online display ad market increased from last year's 13.3% to 14.7%, while

Yahoo fell from 13.6% to 12.3%.

Concerning display revenue, Google earned $396 million

while Yahoo earned $330. Facebook follows in third with $238 million in

revenue. The Interactive Advertising Bureau reported that online display

advertising grew 23% $7.3 billion in the first quarter, growing faster than

search.

Google's display infrastructure, including its ad

network, YouTube, DoubleClick, ad exchange and Invite Media is boosting the

company's towards growing from its $1 billion in display in 2010. However,

Googl overtaking the top spot in online display ads has no immediate impact on

Yahoo.

"So far we see minimal impact on Yahoo," said

Karsten Weide, an analyst at IDC. "Most of the display advertisers on

Google are small and medium business that used to run search ads and are now

trying out display. That's not the clientele that Yahoo is after."

Although Yahoo's

advertisers are large consumer brands and it is still strongest among them,

Google is benefiting from the growing online display ad market.