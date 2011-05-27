Google Surpasses Yahoo As Biggest Seller of Online Display Ads
Google has surpassed Yahoo as the biggest seller of
online display ads in the U.S. according to IDC, reported
AdAge.
During the first quarter of 2011, Google's share of the
U.S. online display ad market increased from last year's 13.3% to 14.7%, while
Yahoo fell from 13.6% to 12.3%.
Concerning display revenue, Google earned $396 million
while Yahoo earned $330. Facebook follows in third with $238 million in
revenue. The Interactive Advertising Bureau reported that online display
advertising grew 23% $7.3 billion in the first quarter, growing faster than
search.
Google's display infrastructure, including its ad
network, YouTube, DoubleClick, ad exchange and Invite Media is boosting the
company's towards growing from its $1 billion in display in 2010. However,
Googl overtaking the top spot in online display ads has no immediate impact on
Yahoo.
"So far we see minimal impact on Yahoo," said
Karsten Weide, an analyst at IDC. "Most of the display advertisers on
Google are small and medium business that used to run search ads and are now
trying out display. That's not the clientele that Yahoo is after."
Although Yahoo's
advertisers are large consumer brands and it is still strongest among them,
Google is benefiting from the growing online display ad market.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.