Google Surges Globally in Connected TV with 36% Spike in Active Users, Stepped Up TCL Deployments
China's TCL, which brought Roku to CTV hegemony in the U.S., is now the world's biggest smart TV distributor of Google TV
Google continues to make progress in its quest to control the global connected living room, announcing a 36% year-over-year surge in device deployment for its Google TV and Android TV operating systems at CES last week.
Google now claims 150 million global active devices for its TVOS vs. 110 million at the beginning of 2022.
To be clear, Google isn't talking about "active users," for which Roku, which touts leadership of the North American CTV market, announced a surpassed count of 70 million at CES.
But as attention turns to the more wide-open European connected TV market, it's hard to ignore Google's quick infiltration into a business it only seemed to become serious about within the last several years.
Notably, TCL -- the Hong Kong-headquartered electronics company that brought Roku to U.S. hegemony with inexpensive smart TVs that undercut Korean incumbents -- said at CES that it is now the largest manufacturer of TV's powered by Google TV.
Control of the living room video operating system is vital, with connected TV advertising edging toward the $20 billion mark this year in the U.S. alone.
Beyond that, there are prizes ranging from data collection to proliferation of broader device ecosystems, such as home automation gadgets.
Certainly, Roku itself factored in all of these considerations when it announced the launch of its own branded TV line at CES. ■
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.