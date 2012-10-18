Google Shares Down After Premature Earnings Release

Google shares fell as much as 11% on Thursday after a

disappointing earnings report was prematurely released to the public.

Google shares fell as low as $676 per share on Thursday,

down $79.49 each, or 11% , before rallying slightly to finish the day down 8%

($60.49 per share) to close at $695 each.

The culprit was a disappointing earnings report -- net

income in the third quarter was down 20.3%, while a revenue rise of 18.6% to

$11.5 billion fell short of analyst expectations. A draft of the report was

released on the Securities and Exchange Commission website by RR Donnelley around

midday, hours before its intended release at 4:30 p.m. after market close. As a

result of the decline, trading in Google stock was halted, resuming at 3:20

p.m.

In a statement, RR Donnelley said it was "fully engaged" in

an investigation to determine how the leak took place.

Later, on a conference call with analysts to discuss the

quarterly results, Google CEO Larry Page apologized for the mix-up, adding that

he was pleased with the company's performance.